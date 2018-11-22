Rumour Mill: MLS sides eye Celtic ace | Beating Celtic ‘success’ for Rangers | Hibs injury blow | Celtic-Rangers ticket row

MLS sides keen on Celtic ace, ex-Ger sets target for former club, Hibs hit by further injury blow and Celtic may not take up their ticket allocation at Ibrox next month

Brown wanted by MLS sides

One of Brendan Rodgers' key players is a wanted man. Picture: SNS Group

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United are both keeping tabs on Celtic captain Scott Brown, according to reports.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but has spoken to the Hoops about a new deal. He has also been linked with a new club in Australia.

But the player, who has been injured since Celtic’s 4-2 win over Hibs, could become a designated player for an MLS side - meaning a portion of his wages could be outwith the league’s strict salary rules. (The Sun)

Beating Celtic once ‘success’ for Rangers

Terry Butcher believes beating Celtic just once this season will represent initial success as Rangers manager for Steven Gerrard.

Former Rangers captain Butcher expects Scottish champions Celtic to win an eighth consecutive title but is backing his fellow ex-England captain to lay down a marker in his longer-term quest to switch the Old Firm balance of power. Butcher said: “Celtic will come into their own in the title race when New Year comes around. But I’m looking at Rangers and asking if there is one game where they can beat Celtic this season. I would set that as a target for them.” (The Scotsman)

Injury blow for Hibs

Vykintas Slivka is facing a race against time to be fit for Hibs’ match against Premiership basement side Dundee after returning from international duty with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old made a second-half appearance as Lithuania lost their UEFA Nations League match with Romania in Bucharest 3-0 at the weekend before heading back to East Mains for treatment.

Lithuanian physio Tomas Kadusauskas revealed Slivka “suffered repeated injuries” in the match against Romania although he didn’t disclose the extent or severity of them. (Evening News)

Celtic in Ibrox ticket move

Celtic may refuse to take tickets for the next Old Firm clash at Ibrox, according to chief executive Peter Lawwell. At the club’s AGM, Lawwell was quizzed on supporter safety after a crush at the last match between the two rivals.

There are fears that supporters may no longer be protected as they’ll have to share the same route as home fans going to the December 29 match at Ibrox. Lawwell has now stated that Celtic’s board would consider preventing supporters from going if a resolution could not be found. He said: “It’s a possibility we will decline our ticket allocation. “If we can’t guarantee safety of our own support then we will advise them not to go.” (The Scotsman)

McLeish denies quit rumours

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has rubbished claims he was considering quitting in the hours before the Nations League win over Israel on Tuesday and now intends on taking the country to Euro 2020.

McLeish said: “I am only just getting started. If it didn’t go well on Tuesday night it would obviously be a bit of a different interview. But I would [still] be telling you I have only just started.

I am determined. I have got a contract. I am not going to walk out after four or five games because people are shouting at me or moaning at me and there is a little bit of negativity on social media.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts trialist on New York Red Bulls radar

Hearts trialist Killian Colombie has a series of winter tryouts in the pipeline, including with MLS side New York Red Bulls, according to reports in the US.

The Frenchman is currently training with the Jambos and has taken part in a reserve match, but the Metros are also keen on taking a look at the winger. (Various)