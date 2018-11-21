Celtic may refuse tickets for Rangers clash at Ibrox

Celtic may refuse to take tickets for the next Old Firm clash at Ibrox, according to chief executive Peter Lawwell.

READ MORE - Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane leave Republic of Ireland

Celtic fans celebrate in the Broomloan Stand after the 3-2 win at Ibrox last season. Picture: SNS

Appearing at the Celtic AGM, Lawwell was quizzed on supporter safety after a crush occurred at the last match between the two rivals earlier this season, a 1-0 win for the hosts at Celtic Park.

This came after both sides of the Glasgow divide decided to cut the away allocation to fewer than 1000 tickets.

Previously the Scottish champions were given the entire Broomloan Stand at Ibrox but now they’re take up residence in the corner like the majority of Rangers’ opponents.

There are fears that supporters may no longer be protected as they’ll have to share the same route as home fans going to the December 29 match at Ibrox.

Lawwell has now stated that Celtic’s board would consider preventing supporters from going if a resolution could not be found.

He said: “It’s a possibility we will decline our ticket allocation.

“If we can’t guarantee safety of our own support then we will advise them not to go.”