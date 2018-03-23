Rumour Mill: Mignolet to Celtic? | Mohsni’s EPL dream | Martin keen to stay

Scottish football gossip: Liverpool ‘keeper linked with shock Celtic switch; Mohsni claims play-off punch-up cost him dream EPL move and Russell Martin keen to stay at Rangers

Mignolet linked with Celtic switch

Simon Mignolet has been linked with a move to Celtic. Picture: Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has been linked with a shock move to Celtic in the summer, in a switch that would see him reunited with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Belgian goalie looks set to leave Anfield in the summer, and although Napoli are reportedly leading the race to sign the 29-year-old, Celtic are also in with a shout of securing the No 1’s services.

Stoke City, Newcastle United, Southampton and Burnley are also reportedly interested in Mignolet. (Daily Star)

Punch-up cost me dream England move - Mohsni

Dundee United new boy Bilel Mohsni claims the play-off punch-up that saw him slapped with a seven-game ban cost him a dream move to the English Premier League.

Former Rangers defender Mohsni clashed with Motherwell forward Lee Erwin after the Fir Park side had defeated the Gers 6-1 on aggregate to retain their Scottish Premiership status.

Mohsni said: “I knew I had made a big mistake. I thought to myself ‘Maybe football is over for me’. I had teams in the English Premier League wanting me but after what happened at Motherwell that was finished.” (The Sun)

Martin open to permanent Gers deal

Russell Martin is understood to be keen on staying at Rangers when his loan deal expires, and knows he’ll have to keep working hard to earn a long-term deal.

Martin is under contract at Norwich City until 2019 but is hopeful of curtailing his spell at Carrow Road in order to join Rangers on a permament basis.

“I’ve made it known I want to stay so I will have to keep doing well enough to make sure that happens. I want to be here and there’s still a lot to play for.” (Eastern Daily Press)

Hopes over Adao deal

Prospects of Joaquim Adao staying at Hearts grew today when FC Sion revealed they are open to a deal for the midfielder.

Sporting director Marco Degennaro told the Evening News that the Swiss club would consider another loan or a permanent transfer, although they would want a fee to facilitate the latter.

Adao has two years remaining on his Sion contract but revealed last month his desire to stay in Edinburgh beyond the summer. Fans have taken to his combative style and remain hopeful an agreement can be reached. (Evening News)

Hibs joy over season ticket sales

Season-ticket sales at Easter Road are continuing to soar following a record number being snapped up by fans for this campaign.

After selling 13,500 for this season, Hibs launched their campaign for 2018/19 at the end of last month and today the club revealed sales are already running ten per cent ahead of the same point 12 months ago.

With Neil Lennon’s side battling for a second-place finish, attendances at Easter Road are averaging more than 18,000; the highest since the 1950s, with crowds pushing towards the 20,400 capacity on a number of occasions. (Evening News)

Luggy joins United coaching staff

Dundee United have turned to former manager and playing hero Paul Sturrock in a bid to save their faltering season.

The club have announced Sturrock has “accepted an invitation from manager Csaba Laszlo to become a temporary member of his coaching staff”.

The 61-year-old was appointed the club’s chief scout in England two weeks ago, and United subsequently signed one of his former players, Bilel Mohsni, on his recommendation. (The Scotsman)

Budge cites communication as Cathro’s downfall

Ann Budge concedes the appointment of Ian Cathro as Hearts manager was a mistake, as she backed the former Dundee United coach to succeed in the future.

“He is a highly intelligent young man and I still believe he will go on to be very successful,” Budge said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“But it was his ability to communicate across different levels that caused the biggest problem.” (BBC Scotland)

Rangers weigh up Moult bid

Former Motherwell striker Louis Moult is back on Rangers’ radar.

The English striker is struggling to make an impact at Preston North End, whom he joined in January, and Rangers could look to bring Moult back to Scotland in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Hoops sweat over Rogic future

Tom Rogic is yet to give Celtic a firm answer on his future at Parkhead.

The Hoops are keen to hang on to the Australian midfielder, who will enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

However, the Australia international is yet to make a decision one way or another. (Daily Record)