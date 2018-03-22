Paul Sturrock returns to Dundee United to help Csaba Laszlo

Dundee United have turned to former manager and playing hero Paul Sturrock in a bid to save their faltering season.

T he club have announced Sturrock has “accepted an invitation from manager Csaba Laszlo to become a temporary member of his coaching staff”.

The 61-year-old was appointed the club’s chief scout in England two weeks ago in the wake of Mike Martin succeeding Stephen Thompson as chairman, and United subsequently signed one of his former Southend players, Bilel Mohsni, on his recommendation.

United’s midweek home defeat by Queen of the South means they could drop out of the Ladbrokes Championship top four if they lose at home to Dunfermline on Saturday. They have only won two of their last nine matches.

In a statement posted on United’s official website, Laszlo said: “I have been working with Paul since his appointment as chief scout for England and his knowledge and passion for this club is deeply-rooted and infectious.

“He has not been scared to voice his opinions and his football experience and knowledge are significant. Having him around the squad will be a great benefit over this vital period.”

Former Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth boss Sturrock, whose last managerial post - at Yeovil - ended in 2015, added: “When Csaba phoned and asked me to consider this I didn’t delay my response. I will do what I can to help this club.

“I know what it means to be a player and a coach at United and I will give my all to help achieve our goal.”

Sturrock scored 171 goals in 574 appearances for United, the only team he played for, and helped them win the league title in 1983, the League Cup twice and reach a European Cup semi-final and Uefa Cup final.

The former Scotland forward moved into a coaching role after his retirement and then returned to Tannadice as manager in 1998 following a spell in charge of St Johnstone, before resigning two years later.