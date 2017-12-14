Rumour Mill: EPL star keen on Celtic switch | Ferguson wants McGinn at Ibrox | Lennon slams ref

West Brom ace admits he’d love to play for Celtic; Barry Ferguson ‘disappointed’ Rangers haven’t targeted John McGinn and NeilLennon slams referee after failure to award stonewaller

McClean ‘would love to play for Celtic’

James McClean has said he would love to play for Celtic some day. Picture: Getty Images

West Brom and Ireland star James McClean has revealed he would love to feature for Celtic at some point in his career.

Speaking to the Celtic View about the 2-1 victory over Barcelona in 2012, McClean said: “I missed the second goal. I was trying to get back down to Sunderland for training next morning and as I left the ground, I heard the place erupt.”

“I remember saying to my wife, while I have always wanted to play for Celtic, I wanted to do it even more so that night. Leaving the ground that night, I was thinking, ‘I would give anything to play for Celtic’.” (Various)

Lack of interest in McGinn disappoints Ferguson

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has admitted he would love to see John McGinn at Ibrox, and expressed disappointment that the Gers haven’t gone after the Hibs talisman.

McGinn - the grandson of former Celtic chairman Jack McGinn - has been in fine form for Neil Lennon’s side and has been linked with a move away from Easter Road.

But Ferguson added: “I’m disappointed that Rangers aren’t even showing an interest. I’d love to see him at Rangers. I think he’s come on leaps and bounds. I think he’s got everything a modern-day midfielder needs.” (Scottish Sun)

Lenny slams ref over penalty call

Neil Lennon lamented the failure of the match officials to award Hibs a penalty last night in what he described as the “biggest battering” handed out by a team of his to a Rangers side.

The penalty decision came when David Bates, hand-balled while trying to clear a cross. Referee Kevin Clancy looked to his far-side assistant and received no encouragement to award the spot-kick.

But Lennon said: “It’s as clear a penalty as you will ever see. It’s hand to ball, he’s even leaned into it. The linesman has a great view, so how he hasn’t given it I don’t know.” (The Scotsman)

Gers thank fans for training centre boost

Rangers have thanked their supporters for enabling the club to expand its training centre at Auchenhowie.

The Ibrox side were given planning permission last week to make improvements to their base, including the construction of new building for youth players and will also erect a stand so supporters can come and watch youth games.

The project has been made possible by funding from the Rangers Fans Fighting Fund, which was originally put in place during the club’s administration during 2012. (The Scotsman)

Fatigue not an excuse warns Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned his players fatigue will be no excuse for failure to maximise their advantage at the top of the Premiership during a hectic December.

They have another five games this month and Rodgers said: “It’s a really tight schedule but that’s been the case since June. Since our first pre-season game, we’ve been training, playing, training, playing – right the way through to now. “[Fatigue] is not an excuse. We have to be ready to work hard and press and when we have the ball look after it.” (The Scotsman)

Mohsni set to sue former club

Former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni is suing his former club for more than £1 million.

Mohsni joined Tunisian club ES Sahel in September 2016 following spells in France with Angers and Paris FC. But he barely played, and won his release from them in September after a long dispute over unpaid salary.

Currently without a club, Mohsni is hopeful of making Tunisia’s World Cup squad but in the meantime has taken Sahel to the Court of Arbitration for Sport claiming the club owes him £1.1 million. (Scottish Sun)