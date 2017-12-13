Rangers thank supporters for Auchenhowie training base expansion

Rangers have thanked their supporters for enabling the club to expand its training centre at Auchenhowie.

The Rangers squad at Auchenhowie. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side were given planning permission last week to make improvements to their base, including the construction of new building for youth players.

They will also erect a stand so supporters can come and watch young games, in addition to new floodlights and dressing room facilities.

The project has been made possible by funding from the Rangers Fans Fighting Fund, which was originally put in place during the club’s administration during 2012.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said in a statement: “We are excited by this new project.

“Our academy is a key part of our business plan and we are starting to see the benefits of the significant progress we have made in this area with the likes of Ross McCrorie , Jamie Barjonas and Ryan Hardie all featuring in recent weeks.

“The stand will be a tangible legacy provided by the supporters which will also provide more dressing room capacity and education space, which will benefit our young players.

“It will facilitate greater utilisation of our academy pitches and thereby the amount of time the players spend with a ball at their feet. Ultimately this will assist us in producing more players for the first team.

“The new floodlighting will also allow us greater pitch availability, which again will benefit the players.

“I would like to thank the RFFF for allowing us to push forward with this important and exciting initiative and, along with the support from our friends at the Scottish Football Partnership, we will deliver a facility that all Rangers fans can be proud of and which will benefit the club for years to come.”

