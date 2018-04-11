Rumour Mill: Cummings ‘could return to Forest’ | No plans to expand Easter Road | Post-split fixtures latest

Jason Cummings will only sign permanent Rangers deal if Graeme Murty remains Ibrox boss, Leeann Dempster says there are no plans to expand Easter Road just yet and could the post-split fixtures be released today?

Cummings deal ‘depends on Murty’

Uncertain future: On-loan Rangers striker Jason Cummings. Picture: SNS Group

Jason Cummings will likely only sign a permanent deal at Rangers if Graeme Murty remains Ibrox manager, according to reports.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest striker has netted six in 13 games for the Gers and there was talk he could make the move permanent in the summer.

However, if Murty is replaced in the summer a deal looks unlikely. (Nottingham Post)

No Easter Road expansion plans - for now

Leeann Dempster has ruled out expanding Easter Road as Hibs face a soaring demand for match-day tickets.

The Capital club are currently enjoying their biggest average gates since the late 1950s. Such has been the demand for tickets, many fans have asked if Hibs will be looking at “filling in the corners” of the stadium.

Dempster said: “There’s been quite a lot of chat about that but it is not a consideration at this point.” (Evening News)

Post-split fixtures ‘could be released today’

The post-split fixtures could be confirmed and released today, after days of uncertainty.

According to broadcaster BT Sport, which was involved in discussions, the fixtures were due to be issued late on Tuesday but with nothing forthcoming, it now looks likely that the fixtures could come out on Wednesday. (Various)

Strachan: Case for starting Griffiths on Sunday

Former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan admits there is a case for starting Leigh Griffiths against Rangers on Sunday because he’s “never let Celtic down”.

Strachan said: “When you play him, in league games and Europa League games, I think you get four attempts at goal from him.

“Big games, they might go for power, but Griff gives you something else.” (The Scotsman)

Rossiter plays 65 minutes for U20s

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter played just over an hour for the Under-20s yesterday as he bids to make a comeback from injury.

The ex-Liverpool youngster has had no luck with injuries since joining the Gers and last featured for the first team in September 2017. (Daily Record)

Hoops push on with fan zone plans

Celtic are hoping to push on with plans for a match day fan zone area for supporters by buying up a patch of land near their Parkhead stadium.

The council-owned land, currently derelict, is located on Janefield Street and is used as a car park. Glasgow City Council have owned the land since the 1940s, and Celtic are hopeful of securing ownership of the space to push ahead with the project, which has been in the works for some time. (The Scotsman)

Celtic eyeing ‘different’ 10-in-a-row on Sunday

Rangers are battling to avoid Brendan Rodgers bringing up a first Celtic 10-in-a-row when the sides meet in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Celtic have never had a 10-game unbeaten run across the country’s three major competitions in facing up to an Ibrox opponent and there has never been such a 10 in the Premier era that began in 1975-76 and ushered in four league meetings a season - but Rodgers could secure the accolade this weekend. (The Scotsman)

Ross points finger at Laszlo over bust-up

Jack Ross hit out at Csaba Laszlo after heated scenes at the end of Dundee United’s 1-0 win over St Mirren last night, with the Buddies boss accusing the Hungarian of saying “something inappropriate” to goalie coach Jamie Langfield.

“He [Laszlo] said something I felt was not appropriate to one of my members of staff,” explained Ross. “It was not my cup of tea.”

Laszlo denied this and suggested the St Mirren manager should look closer to home for the aggressor. (The Scotsman)

Le Guen binned as Bursaspor boss after 9 months

Former Rangers manager Paul Le Guen has been sacked by Turkish side Bursaspor after just nine months.

The Frenchman was appointed in the summer, but the Bursa-based side - with whom Ibrox striker Kenny Miller had a spell - relieved Le Guen of his duties after seven losses in 11 games.

Assistant boss Mustafa Er has been installed as a temporary replacement. (Daily Record)