Celtic push on with bid to buy land for new fan zone area

Celtic are hoping to push on with plans for a match day fan zone area for supporters by buying up a patch of land near their Parkhead stadium.

The council-owned land, currently derelict, is located on Janefield Street and is used as a car park.

Celtic are attempting to buy a patch of council-owned land for their fan zone. Picture: John Devlin

Glasgow City Council have owned the land since the 1940s, and Celtic are hopeful of securing ownership of the space to push ahead with the project, which has been in the works for some time.

If the authority sanctions the sale, any deal will reportedly include a sell-on clause.

Fan zones are especially popular on the continent and with clubs south of the Border.

City Square, outside Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, offers bar and cafe facilities as well as big screens and entertainment for fans ahead of kick-off.

A delegation from the Hoops attended a match between City and Aston Villa in 2014 with a view to gaining an insight into how City Square catered for fans.

