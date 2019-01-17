Rumour Mill: Celtic want Manchester United star | Dundee United eye Rangers man | Hoops’ defender move | Gers midfielder set for exit?

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Hoops and Dons want McTominay

Scott McTominay, right, with Victor Lindelof at training. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic and Aberdeen are both on high alert after Manchester United revealed they could loan out Scotland international Scott McTominay.

The 22-year-old has played just one minute of football under interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but is understood to have reservations over joining Celtic due to their options in midfield.

The Dons already have James Wilson on loan and could look to bring in McTominay to bolster their midfield options. (Various)

Terrors keen on Rossiter

Dundee United have been linked with a shock move for Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter, after the ex-Liverpool man was told he could leave Ibrox.

United are keen on taking the 21-year-old on loan to boost their chances of promotion from the Championship.

However, they face competition from English clubs for the midfielder. (Daily Express)

Celtic set for Elabdellaoui movement

Celtic are pushing ahead with a move for Olympiacos right-back Omar Elabdellaoui, despite the price tag slapped on the Norwegian defender by the Greek giants.

Brendan Rodgers is understood to be keen on bringing in Elabdellaoui, but the move seemed to hit a snag when Olympiacos valued him at £8 million.

However, they are desperately seeking reinforcements at right-back, and with Rodgers meeting with the board at Parkhead yesterday, a move could yet materialise. (Various)

Pena has offers

Carlos Pena has revealed he could stay at Rangers - but admits there are two clubs in his homeland who are keen on acquiring his services.

The Mexican said: “I want to continue playing football, I am only 28 and I want another chance.

“Whether that is with Rangers or in Turkey or Poland I don’t know. I have until January 31 to make my mind up. There are clubs in Mexico who are interested in me - Correcaminos UAT and Dorados de Sinaloa.” (The Scotsman)

Shankland ‘in no rush’ to leave Ayr

Lawrence Shankland has revealed he is in no rush to quit Somerset Park, despite being linked with a move away from Ayr. The 23-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer and his 28 goals in 26 games have alerted clubs.

But the ex-Aberdeen ace said: “I signed at the start of the season with the full intention of being there for the full year and seeing it out. The team’s doing well and we’re still at the top end of the league.

“It’s not somewhere I’m looking to go and rush out of and I don’t really need to.” (The Sun)

Levein’s Djoum hope

Hearts will not give up hope of persuading Arnaud Djoum to stay at Tynecastle Park beyond the summer. Djoum, 29, is weighing up his options ahead of signing potentially the last big contract of his career. Hearts manager Craig Levein admitted last week his club cannot afford the kind of money the player wants. However, Djoum will continue to play during the second half of the season despite his contract running down. Levein told the Evening News that he will keep using him, form permitting, whilst trying to talk him into signing a new deal, adding: “I’m still hoping to convince Arnaud to stay. As long as he is playing well, it would be silly not to put him on the field.” (Evening News)

Kamberi laughs off lazy talk

Florian Kamberi insists he always gives “120 per cent” for Hibs as he rubbished Neil Lennon’s claims that the Swiss striker doesn’t work hard enough.

The former Grasshoppers forward said: ““Every time I am on the pitch I want to try my best for the team, I’m not playing for myself. I had a very good start to the season and got a hat-trick in the Europa League and played for four to six weeks with a knee injury. It was not easy and I could say I had fluid in my knee, I can’t play but I’m not that type – I always give 120 per cent.” (Daily Record)