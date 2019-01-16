Carlos Pena refuses to rule out Rangers stay as he opens up on alcoholism treatment

Carlos Pena has revealed he is still receiving treatment for alcoholism, but may yet decide to stay at Rangers.

The Mexican midfielder still has 18 months left of his contract with Steven Gerrard’s men after two loan deals in his homeland, with Cruz Azul and Necaxa, were cancelled.

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena had ill-fated loan spells with Cruz Azul and Nexaca in his homeland. Picture: Getty Images

Pena sought treatment for alcohol addiction last year at boxer Julio Cesar Chavez’s rehab clinic, after a series of unfortunate incidents at former Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha’s club in Mexico City.

And the 28-year-old has revealed he is still receiving treatment for his addiction battles.

Pena is contemplating his footballing future too, and has interest from two clubs in the Mexican second tier as well as teams in Turkey and Poland.

But he admitted he may yet stay at Ibrox, despite Gerrard insisting last month it would be difficult for Pena to work his way into his plans

He said: “I’ve still not recovered 100 per cent, which is why I am following my rehabilitation treatment to the letter. I still have a person who takes care of me.

“But I don’t want my case to be demonised because the illness of alcoholism is a problem which affects many people in all aspects of life.

“I am not scared to say ‘I was an alcoholic’ because it happens in life. I am very calm about it.

“I don’t regret anything I have done and I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me.

“Everything I’ve done is because I’ve wanted to do it. Nobody forced me to do anything. When I wanted to play football, it was because of me. “When I wanted to drink a beer, it was for me. When I wanted to have a child, it was the same.

“I had a problem with alcoholism and that’s why I got involved with Chavez’s clinic, which was very good. If it happened to me, it can happen to anyone.

“It’s not difficult to change if you want to change.”

And Pena, in an interview with Multimedios Television in Monterrey, will take his time before deciding his next move.

He said: “I want to continue playing football, I am only 28 and I want another chance.

“Whether that is with Rangers or in Turkey or Poland I don’t know. I have until January 31 to make my mind up.

“There are clubs in Mexico who are interested in me - Correcaminos UAT and Dorados de Sinaloa.

“I only want the best club for me and I will take my time to decide my next career move.

“What’s important to me are my family and friends. People who I really considered to be friends and my family have all stuck by me.

“Others have disappeared, but I knew I had people surrounding me who would not be with me in the difficult times because they were only interested in fame and money.”