Rumour Mill: Celtic star’s January exit ‘confirmed’ | Rangers target speaks out on Ibrox interest | Stubbs in Gerrard warning

Row between Celtic and Dedryck Boyata escalates as agent wades in; Kyle Lafferty insists he won’t push for Rangers return and Alan Stubbs has a warning for Steven Gerrard

Boyata ‘will join new club on January 1’

Could Brendan Rodgers lose a key man in January? Picture: SNS Group

Dedryck Boyata will quit Celtic for a new club on January 1, according to the player’s agent Jacques Lichtenstein.

Lichtenstein said: “He is under contract until June 2019 but entering the last 10 months everyone understands that he cannot put his career at risk by playing even slightly injured or at 95 per cent what a footballer sometimes does when it is covered by two or three years of contract.

“Despite Dedryck’s love for Celtic fans, he cannot put his future in danger by playing without being 100 per cent. On 1 January he will sign elsewhere by being free without reporting anything to Celtic.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Lafferty: Gers interest fired me up

Rangers target Kyle Lafferty insist he won’t push for a move to Ibrox - but the Hearts forward admitted interest from Steven Gerrard’s side had fired him up ahead of the Jambos’ 1-0 win over Celtic.

Despite Craig Levein conceding that the striker’s head had been turned by the reported interest, he unleashed the Northern Irishman on Brendan Rodgers’ side yesterday, with the ex-Norwich hitman smashing home the winner.

Lafferty said: “Hearing teams like Rangers are interested in you, you tend to give that little bit extra. But it’s up to the two clubs. I owe Hearts the respect to continue giving 110 per cent. If something happens, it happens.” (MoS)

Stubbs in Gerrard warning

Alan Stubbs has warned Steven Gerrard to be careful who takes his advice from following the Rangers manager’s post-match outburst last weekend.

Gerrard claimed “the world is against us” after the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen and complained that decisions had gone against Rangers and that it had been “happening for seasons”.

But Stubbs said: “He needs to be careful who he listens to. He is a strong enough character to make his own mind up. Even when I’ve spoken to him away from football, he has always known what he wanted to do.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Maclaren delighted to be back at Hibs

Jamie Maclaren has vowed to make up for lost time after finally sealing his return to Hibs. The striker had to watch on as a spectator as Hibs progressed through the first and second qualifying rounds in the Europa League.

But the Australian striker admits he just wants to be successful at Easter Road and is targeting a positive result against Molde on Thursday night in Norway.

Maclaren said: “We have a really good chance. There’s all to play for and we can go there and just attack. That’s the mindset of the coach, now it’s down to the players. We have to give it a real crack.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Maribor star slams Morelos

Maribor defender Mitja Viler has branded Alfredo Morelos a “very dirty player”, stoking up tension ahead of the return leg in Slovenia this week.

Viler, who scored Maribor’s goal, said: “We expected the Scots to be hard to play against, but we never expected it to be as bad as it was. They were very, very aggressive, especially Alfredo Morelos. He is a very dirty player.

“All the time he was trying to kick us and every time he got the slightest knock, his feet seemed to go from underneath him.” (The Sun)