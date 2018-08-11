Alan Stubbs tells Steven Gerrard to be careful who he listens to

Alan Stubbs has warned Steven Gerrard to be careful who takes his advice from following the Rangers manager’s post-match outburst last weekend.

Gerrard claimed that “the world is against us” after the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen which saw his striker Alfredo Morelos sent off for an off-the-ball kick at Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. The red card was rescinded on appeal. The former England captain complained that decisions had gone against Rangers and that it had been “happening for seasons”.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Stubbs, whose St Mirren side will face Rangers today at Ibrox, feels Gerrard has made an impressive start to his managerial career but suggested his reaction at Pittodrie was ill considered.

“I think he’s dealing with it well,” Stubbs said. “He just needs to be careful who he listens to. He is a strong enough character to make his own mind up. Even when I’ve spoken to him away from football, he has always known what he wanted to do.

“Steven will understand quickly how here in Scotland people will jump on things.”

Morelos was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy on the advice of assistant David McGeachie who was not allocated a Premiership game this weekend, something which perturbed Stubbs.

“I think, for what it’s worth, that it’s wrong that the assistant isn’t officiating this weekend in the top flight,” the St Mirren boss said. “That is probably not fair. For me, I can see why he was sent off. Maybe it was harsh but I can see why so the linesman was doing his job.

Asked whether it would cause the official to hesitate before making similar decisions in future, he added: “It’s a possibility. Because technically he has done what he was supposed to do. But then it has been proved wrong or whatever. There is an argument to have about the decision.

“When you are delivering your case to a disciplinary committee and something like that (Morelos) happened you would just show them that footage. There is your precedent. They have created a problem for themselves. Again.

“I think they have undermined the referee. I don’t want to get into that but I was a little bit surprised with the outcome because of what happened and in terms of the consequences going forward.

“I can see why Steven questioned it. In terms of whether his player was provoked – he was barged – but I think a lot more goes on in football and you have to deal with that.”