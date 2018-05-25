Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Hamburg forward | Old Firm ticket row | Hearts want Jags ace

Celtic linked with Hamburg striker; Rangers cut Celtic’s away ticket allocation and Hoops retaliate and Hearts linked with want-away Jags midfielder

Celtic linked with Hamburg youngster

Hamburg were relegated to the German second tier - but could one of their young talentst be joining Celtic? Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Hamburg forward Jann-Fiete Arp. The 18-year-old striker is understood to be keen on a move to Parkhead.

Arp’s first team chances were limited last season but he still made 18 appearances, scoring twice and the team statistically performed better with him in the side.

In the games Arp played in, Hamburg had more average shots per game, more average goals per game and average points gained also increased. (Various)

Old Firm ticket row

Rangers have reduced the ticket allocation given to Celtic fans by over 6,000 seats after announcing record season ticket renewals. The Ibrox club will accommodate supporters of the Parkhead club, along with all other opposition fans, in the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine Stands.

Celtic issued a swift response indicating that they will follow suit when Rangers visit Parkhead. (The Scotsman)

Hearts eye Edwards

Hearts are keeping tabs on Partick Thistle’s Ryan Edwards. The Australian midfielder is thought to be open to leaving Firhill after the Jags were relegated through the play-offs.

The Australia Under-23 international admitted before the game that he wasn’t keen on Championship football, and Hearts could offer him an escape route.

The former Reading and Perth Glory star still has a year left on his contract so Hearts would have to pay a fee to secure his services. (The Sun)

Hibs must match fans’ expectations, says MacLeod

Former Hibs captain Murdo MacLeod has warned his old club their biggest danger next season will be matching the ever-growing expectations of their fan base.

But Skol Cup-winning captain MacLeod says fans will be expecting nothing less than second place on the back of an impressive return to the top flight.

MacLeod said: “I thought they were great last season. Expectancy levels have risen on the back of this season. Aberdeen, Rangers will still be there but the Hibs fans – Lenny too – will be looking to do well.” (Evening News)

Hamilton set for Dens move

Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton is on the verge of finalising a move to Dundee, according to reports.

The 24-year-old did well in Hearts’ final game of the season against Kilmarnock, and was linked with St Johnstone earlier this year.

But with Dark Blues boss Neil McCann on the hunt for options in his goalkeeping department, Hamilton could be set to swap Edinburgh for the City of Discovery. (The Sun)

Caldwell keen on Buddies post

Gary Caldwell is keen to hold talks with St Mirren over their potential managerial vacancy, should Jack Ross agree to take charge at Sunderland.

Caldwell has been out of football since being dismissed by Chesterfield last September, and had a spell at Wigan Athletic before that.

The former Scotland and Celtic defender faces competition from Robbie Neilson and David Hopkin - the latter of whom turned down the Morton job. (Daily Mail)