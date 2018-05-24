Rangers cut Celtic ticket allocation to 800

Rangers have reduced the ticket allocation given to Celtic fans by over 6,000 seats after announcing record season ticket renewals.

The Ibrox club will accommodate supporters of the Parkhead club, along with all other opposition fans, in the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine Stands.

Picture: Sean Bell

The club said that over 40,000 fans had renewed their season tickets following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as manager.

A club statement said tickets for the Broomloan Stand would now be offered for sale to new season ticket holders.

Rangers fans have previously petitioned the Rangers board for the removal of rival supporters from the Broomloan Road stand with over 5,000 taking part in a survey.

The poll overwhelmingly backed the cutting of Celtic’s ticket allocation.

A club statement said: “Our supporters will always come first and as many of them as practically possible must be accommodated.

“That is why the Club has decided on an overall increase in the total number of season tickets available to our supporters to what will be a historical record. A further announcement on the final new ticket allocation will shortly be made available on the Club’s website.

“An unfortunate consequence of putting our supporters first is that this increased demand negatively impacts on the number of tickets which will be allocated to visiting teams. This means all visiting fans will now be situated in the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine Stands.

“We believe that this is the best possible outcome after considering the unprecedented levels of support from Rangers fans.”