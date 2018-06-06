Revealed! Celtic set for increased Champions League revenue

Celtic are in line to net £40 million from next season’s Champions League, but only if they qualify for the group stages.

Uefa have announced they are increasing revenue for clubs competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Super Cup. Last season, clubs shared £2.06 billion but that figure has risen to £2.84 billion.

It was estimated Celtic made £30 million from their run in Europe last campaign which saw a third place finish in their Champions League group before a last 32 exit to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League. According to The Herald that could rise to £40 million next season.

Celtic will have to negotiate four qualifying ties, rather than three, to make the group stage this year, although they should be seeded throughout.

If they were to come through them unscathed and make the group stages for the third season running they will be in for a significant windfall.

Qualifying for the group stage would be worth £13.37 million to Celtic alone, with a further £2.36 million for a win and £787,000 for draw.

Further income will come via the club’s coefficient ranking, with Brendan Rodgers’ men sitting 45th in Uefa’s list. The lowest place team in the group stage will receive a £970,000 share with the same amount being added to each position. Plus, they will take a share of the £255.5 million market pool, which is determined by the value of each national television market.

On top of all of that Celtic will be boosted by further income such as merchandise and ticket money.

If they were to reach the last 16 they would be awarded with £8.31 million. Then it is £9.19 million for the quarter-finals, £10.5 million for the semi-finals and £13.12 million for reaching the final. The winner will receive an additional £3.5 million.

If the team were to falter in qualification, they would receive a fraction of what they would be in line for in the group stages. Defeat in the third qualifying round would bring £420,000 into the club’s coffers as well as a Europa League play-off tie.

Defeat in the Champions League play-off round would see Celtic drop into the Europa League group stage and receive a £4.38 million solidarity payment from the Champions League revenue.

Clubs competing in the Europa League will share £490 million, an increase of £140 million from last season, making the group stages a lucrative prospect for Aberdeen, Hibernian and Rangers.

