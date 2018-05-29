Revealed: Celtic’s potential opponents in the Champions League group stage

Celtic’s potential opponents in the Champions League group stage have been revealed.

Brendan Rodgers men face four rounds and eight matches to reach the group stage which is an increase of two games due to changes in qualifying for the tournament.

Looking ahead to the opponents who could be waiting for Celtic as the tournament gets underway should whet the appetite with the Hoops likely to be in the fourth pot.

Those fans wanting another star-studded group and trips to Europe’s biggest clubs could be rewarded with a group of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

However after the last two Champions League campaigns bringing Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to Celtic Park, fans may wish for an easier and more realistic path to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Celtic's potential opponents in the Champions League have been revealed. Picture: SNS Group

Providing certain teams join Celtic in qualifying through, they could be placed in a group consisting of Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow, Swiss Super League runners-up FC Basel and Bulgarian league winners Ludogorets Razgrad.

The last time Celtic progressed from a group was the 2012/2013 campaign.

Due to their coefficient, Celtic will likely be seeded throughout qualifying.