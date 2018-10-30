Olivier Ntcham breaks silence over Celtic’s rejection of summer Porto bid

Olivier Ntcham has broken his silence on Porto’s interest in him over the summer.

The Portuguese giants had a £15 million move for the France Under-21 international knocked back and the former Manchester City kid remained at Celtic.

Olivier Ntcham: Happy at Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

The 22-year-old has impressed since signing a four-year deal with the Hoops in the summer of 2017 and is one of the first names on the team sheet when fit.

Ntcham - who expects to sit out the midweek game with Dundee before returning for next weekend’s league encounter with Hearts - spoke about the interest ahead of his side’s

trip to the City of Discovery on Wednesday.

“I just concentrate on my football. It’s my agent’s job to deal with all the talk about transfers while I just focus on my job at Celtic,” Ntcham insisted.

Ntcham was informed of Porto’s interest in August but still has the best part of three years to run on his Hoops deal, and was told by the club that he wouldn’t be leaving for any price.

But he added: “I am happy [at Celtic] and I feel I am getting better as a player with every game.”

Ntcham has scored five goals and registered one assist in his 21 games in all competitions so far this season as he looks to continue his form of the previous campaign.

The Frenchman made 38 appearances for Celtic in all competitions, scoring nine and notching six assists in the 2017/18 season.