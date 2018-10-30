Rumour Mill: Rangers set for £2m January swoop | Injury boost for Celtic | Hearts man sweats over SFA action

Rangers set to splash out on winger in January, Celtic handed injury boost from key player and key Hearts man faces SFA action over clash

Rangers eye Kent deal

Steven Gerrard is looking to strike a deal for an attacker in January. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers could offer Liverpool £2 million to tie up winger Ryan Kent on a permanent deal come January, according to reports.

The on-loan Reds youngster has caught the eye for the Gers and is understood to be keen on commiting his future to the Ibrox side.

Kent has several players ahead of him at Anfield and Liverpool could green light a deal once the transfer window is open. (Various)

Ntcham boost for Celtic

Olivier Ntcham has handed Celtic a big boost by pencilling in a return to action next weekend.

Although the Frenchman will miss the midweek game with Dundee, he told The Sun: “It’s a hamstring problem, I think Wednesday will be too early but I hope to be fit in time for next weekend.” (The Sun)

MacLean sweats over SFA ban

Hearts striker Steven MacLean could face a two-game ban following his clash with Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi. MacLean appeared to grab the Ivorian by the privates as they clashed at a corner during Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final.

The Celtic player went off moments later but the incident was missed by officials. MacLean insisted after the game: “It was just a laugh. If I went down every time a centre-half niggled me I would be on my backside all day.

However, it is understood SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte is set to review footage of the incident to decide whether or not the Hearts star was guilty of violent conduct. (Evening News)

King steps up Sports Direct fight

Rangers chairman Dave King has stepped up his legal battle with Sports Direct and insists the retail giant owned by Mike Ashley will not have the “final word” in the long-running dispute over the Ibrox club’s kit sales.

Last week the High Court ruled Rangers had breached the terms of an agreement with Sports Direct by entering into a new partnership with rival football merchandising firm Elite Group.

Sports Direct urged Rangers to accept the outcome and sign a new agreement with them but King has hit back, indicating he is ready to take fresh legal action against the firm for what he says are outstanding payments due. (The Scotsman)

No 50-50 split for Betfred Cup final

Aberdeen will not demand an equal share of the tickets for December’s Betfred Cup Final with Celtic, according to reports.

Talks were held at Hampden between the two clubs yesterday and although no agreement was reached, Dons chiefs are not thought to have pushed for a 50-50 split.

A source said: “There’s no agreement yet. It’s likely to take a couple of days but, with Aberdeen adopting a more reasonable stance, it shouldn’t take too long to reach a position which satisfies all parties.” (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers coach lands new job?

Jimmy Nicholl is on the verge of joining the coaching set-up at St Mirren after Oran Kearney reportedly called on his expertise.

Nicholl was Graeme Murty’s assistant at Rangers last season before taking over as caretaker boss and now serves as Michael O’Neill’s No.2 with Northern Ireland.

Kearney is said to be hopeful that Nicholl’s wealth of experience can boost the Buddies’ Premiership survival chances. (The Sun)

McArthur retirement a blow for McLeish

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has urged his midfield players to “step into the breach” and fill the fresh void left in his selection options by James McArthur’s decision to retire from international football.

The 31-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder announced his decision yesterday as he opts to focus solely on his club career with the English Premier League side.

McArthur won the last of his 32 Scotland caps in the 2-2 draw away to Slovenia a year ago which officially ended the country’s hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup finals. (The Scotsman)