Mystery surrounds Celtic’s reported signing of Andrew Gutman

Andrew Gutman’s proposed transfer to Celtic looks to have fallen through, despite the American left-back seemingly on the verge of being unveiled as Brendan Rodgers’ fourth signing of the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old, who was poised to join Celtic just weeks after having a trial spell with Old Firm rivals Rangers, appeared as a trialist in a couple of closed-doors friendly matches against Arbroath and St Mirren as Celtic applied for a work permit, and the player was in the stand for the first team’s 4-0 win over the Buddies last week.

Andrew Gutman takes in Celtic's 4-0 win over St Mirren. Picture: SNS Group

However, the Daily Mail is suggesting that the move might be off, with reports claiming Gutman hasn’t been seen since the 4-3 defeat to the Red Lichties.

The Hoops haven’t made any announcements regarding a permanent transfer for Gutman, who was also on Chicago Fire’s radar having featured for the MLS side at youth level and trained with them during his college career.

The Scotsman reported on January 10 that Celtic had all but signed the player, with reports in America suggesting it was a done deal.

Chicago Fire boss Nelson Rodriguez said earlier this month that Gutman had been offered a deal by Fire but had turned it down in favour of a proposed move to Celtic.