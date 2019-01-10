Celtic sign Andrew Gutman, close in on deal for third American starlet

Celtic have completed the signing of Andrew Gutman, according to reports in America.

Andrew Gutman trains with Rangers at the Hummel Training Centre in December. Picture: SNS

It was revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the Parkhead club had offered a deal to the 22-year-old defender, who had been on trial with Rangers.

Gutman, along with fellow countryman Matt Polster, had trained with the Ibrox club at their Hummel Training Centre under the watchful eye of Steven Gerrard.

It has previously been reported that Rangers had offered full-time contracts for the pair, but it’s the other side of Glasgow where Gutman will now call home.

The left-back decided against remaining in the USA and signing with Chicago Fire, a franchise he’d been training with while starring for the Indiana Hoosiers at college level.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Celtic are close to completing a deal for Manny Perez.

The right-back was taken on trial by the Scottish champions during December and seems to have sufficently impressed manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 19-year-old will become the third US soccer star snapped up by the Hoops this transfer window following the additions of Gutman and PSG striker Timothy Weah.