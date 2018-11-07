James Forrest ‘one of the best’ in the world says ex-Celtic star

Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest is currently “one of the best players in the world”.

Celtic's James Forrest is one of the best in the world reckons a former Celtic player. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

That’s the view of former Hoops starlet Paul Slane.

The 27-year-old has carried on his impressive form last season into the current campaign as he’s evolved into one of Celtic’s best and most consistent performers.

Since the start of the 2017-2018 season Forrest has played 80 times, netting 26 goals while providing a similar number of assists.

Slane, who was on Celtic’s books between 2010 and 2013 having signed from Motherwell, told the Open Goal podcast that Forrest is “one of the best players in the world. He’s that good.”

Asked to value the player in the current climate he used a former Celtic star who is now the most expensive defender in the world.

“It’s weird,” said Slane. “(Virgil) Van Dijk went for £12million so I would say £12million, because he’s at Celtic. But I think he’s that good, honestly. I think he’s such a special player.”

