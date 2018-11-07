Bookies slash odds on Brendan Rodgers moving to Premier League this season

Bookies have slashed the odds on Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers managing in the English Premier League this season.

The Northern Irishman has been linked to a number of jobs south of the border this term. He has previously had his odds cut on becoming the next Manchester United boss, while he reportedly featured on the shortlist to become Aston Villa’s next manager.

Rodgers has faced increased pressure this season at Parkhead after the club crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers, while there was friction with the board over the club’s recruitment. He admitted to having had an offer to manage in China in the summer.

The 45-year-old, who has led Celtic to a domestic resurgence with seven straight wins, is currently 7/2 favourite to become the next Southampton boss according to www.SportNation.Bet.

Saints manager Mark Hughes is under pressure following the recent 6-1 reverse at Manchester City. It has taken the club’s recent record to seven matches without a win in the league with only three goals scored.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is 7/1 third favourite to replace Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic after the Cottagers lost their sixth consecutive match at the weekend.

With Rodgers in the running for multiple Premier League jobs at the same time it has prompted bookies to cut the price of him taking any job in the English top-flight this season from 5/1 at the start of the campaign to 6/4.

Georgia Wilson, spokesperson for SportNation.Bet said: “Rodgers is certainly no stranger to being linked to Premier League vacancies but never as strongly as this. Given his position in the running for not one but two jobs that could coming up any minute now, the odds for him to make a sensational move south mid season have been slashed as speculation mounts that a Premier League chairman could be making an SOS call to him sooner rather than later.”

