Fans react to France-based football player who ‘looks like child of Celtic stars’

A Celtic fan has noticed an unsettling similarity between a Germany international and not one, but TWO Parkhead stars.
Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer “looks like Scott Sinclair and Keiran Tierney had a kid together” according to one Celtic fan on Twitter, who describes himself as a “Kieran Tierney enthusisast” and “leader of the Sellik Da’ community” on his social media profile.
His post has, at the time of writing, received close to 500 retweets and has been liked more than 3,000 times.
One supporter wrote: “This looks like one of those digitally merged images... very disturbing.”
Another added: “Oh my god that’s pure creepy” while a third fan admitted: “It’s mental how accurate that is.”
Patrick Leonard branded it “deadly accurate” while Louise Robertson added: “OMG it’s uncanny.”
Not every Hoops fan agreed, however, with one arguing: “No resemblance whatsoever to [Tierney].”
Kehrer joined the Parisians from German side Schalke during the summer and has played 14 times for Thomas Tuchel’s outfit.