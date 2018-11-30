Fans react to France-based football player who ‘looks like child of Celtic stars’

Have your say

A Celtic fan has noticed an unsettling similarity between a Germany international and not one, but TWO Parkhead stars.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer “looks like Scott Sinclair and Keiran Tierney had a kid together” according to one Celtic fan on Twitter, who describes himself as a “Kieran Tierney enthusisast” and “leader of the Sellik Da’ community” on his social media profile.

Kieran Tierney shares a laugh with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS Group

His post has, at the time of writing, received close to 500 retweets and has been liked more than 3,000 times.

One supporter wrote: “This looks like one of those digitally merged images... very disturbing.”

Another added: “Oh my god that’s pure creepy” while a third fan admitted: “It’s mental how accurate that is.”

Thilo Kehrer with Germany team mates Jonathan Tah and Leroy Sane. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Patrick Leonard branded it “deadly accurate” while Louise Robertson added: “OMG it’s uncanny.”

Not every Hoops fan agreed, however, with one arguing: “No resemblance whatsoever to [Tierney].”

Kehrer joined the Parisians from German side Schalke during the summer and has played 14 times for Thomas Tuchel’s outfit.