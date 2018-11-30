Video: Watch Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele show off his flicks and tricks

Karamoko Dembele has been showing off his silky skills in a new video that should excite the Celtic support.

Appearing alongside Dutch-Morrocan freestyle footballer and TV host Soufiane Touzani, the 15-year-old engages in a number of tricks and flicks in a video published on Touzani’s YouTube page.

Pitching the clip as “Panna Challenge - Dembele vs Touzani” the two footballers aim to get past each other using tricks such as “rainbow flicks” or “nutmegs” before scoring in a small goal.

Dembele, who recently featured in Celtic’s Christmas advert along with the Hoops first team, showcases his array of skills and talent at a Cruyff Foundation complex.

The English-born teen, who qualifies for Scotland and the Ivory Coast as well as his country of birth, made headlines when he appeared in an Under-20s match at the age of 14.

He has turned out for underage teams for both England and Scotland, and has been a regular feature of Celtic’s reserve team this season.