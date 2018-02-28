Chris Sutton baffled by Brendan Rodgers ‘discarding’ Charly Musonda

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has questioned his old side’s transfer recruitment. In particular, the acquisition of Charly Musonda in the January window.

Speaking on BT Sport, the pundit was giving his take on Celtic’s exit from the Europa League to Zenit St Petersburg.

For Sutton, the problem comes back to the club’s business in the transfer market and the failure to acquire a player capable of taking the side to the next level.

He went on to question Musonda’s signing and why, in his words, Rodgers has decided to “discard” the player after just a few matches.

He said: “I think that Brendan is a top coach but I think some of the recruitment hasn’t been good enough.

Chris Sutton has questioned his former side's recruitment. Picture: John Devlin

“Charly Musonda was the big marquee signing, they spent big wages on him and for Brendan to discard him after just a few games, I don’t get it. It’s big business for Celtic and I think there’s a lot of fans scratching their heads.

“I think for Celtic to move on a level and to keep Brendan at the club, they need a big summer.”

