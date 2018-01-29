Charly Musonda arrives in Glasgow ahead of Celtic loan move

Have your say

Chelsea starlet Charly Musonda has arrived in Glasgow ahead of his loan move to Celtic.

The 21-year-old will undergo a medical and, if there are no underlying issues, he will be confirmed as a Celtic player in the next couple of days.

The Belgian under-21 international will join Brendan Rodgers’ squad at Parkhead for an 18-month spell.

He was recently rewarded with a new five-year contract just last month. Celtic will pay a portion of his salary as well as a loan fee to Chelsea.

Musonda can operate on either wing or in the centre of midfield.

