Here are 6 reasons why Scotland can beat Hungary and make Euros history

What a difference a week makes to the mood of a nation. Scotland's heavy defeat last Friday left many supporters deflated and fearing another major tournament first-round exit, but Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland and the performance that went with it has lifted spirits.

It means Sunday's do-or-die clash with Hungary, where the winner will take third place in Group A and have a strong chance of reaching the last 16, will be watched by millions hoping and praying this is the Scotland team to finally reach the knock-out stages of a major tournament.

Here are six reasons for optimism in the Scotland camp:

Scotland's players applaud fans on the pitch after the draw against Switzerland.

Morale is much higher

It was clear by watching post-match interviews with head coach Steve Clarke and the squad that the display against Switzerland has imbued them with more confidence. They played with much more vigour and purpose than in the opener and went toe-to-toe with a seasoned tournament outfit. It will have gone some way to heal the wounds of Munich and there is no doubt Scotland bounce into the match against the Hungarians rather than face it with much trepidation.

No spiked Gunn

The performance of goalkeeper Angus Gunn was rightly scrutinised against Germany. Concede five goals and the spotlight falls upon you. Gunn admitted himself that he had some making up to do against the Swiss and he made three very important saves. Scotland are not robust enough to keep teams away from their goal and with Hungary needed nothing but a win, they are expected to take the game to Scotland. Gunn will be required to hold firm - but his display in Cologne against Switzerland gives renewed optimism he can cope.

McKenna in for Tierney

Kieran Tierney is certainly a loss to Scotland. The defender was stretchered off during the draw with the Swiss and won't be available against Hungary. His absence is a sore one for Clarke but Scott McKenna, his replacement on Wednesday night, played well when he came on and looked ready to step into Tierney's shoes. He does not carry the same offensive qualities as Tierney but is a no-nonsense defender who will relish a physical battle with the Hungarians.

Midfield has found its mojo

Scotland's strongest part of the team is the midfield. Billy Gilmour added a slice of class and composure to it against Switzerland and he and Callum McGregor did very well to snuff out the Swiss technicians in the area. Scott McTominay was back to his best and thrust forward at will. John McGinn's tournament has been underwhelming thus far, but he never hides. Hungary have their own star man in Dominik Szoboszlai in that department but Scotland will take heart from the way they took care of the ball against Switzerland and kept it largely away from their dangermen.

The opposition

Hungary are a good team but they are not Germany nor Switzerland. They have conceded five goals in their past two matches and will leave the door open for Scotland. Che Adams has not seen much of the ball in attack for the Scots but if Hungary have to be expansive, which is not their default setting, then space will open up for Scotland in the final third.

