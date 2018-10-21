Celtic slap £9m price tag on Brendan Rodgers amid EPL interest

Celtic will demand £9million in compensation if an English Premier League club moves to lure Brendan Rodgers south of the border, according to the Sun.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the fans after his side's 4-2 victory over Hibs. Picture: SNS

The Northern Irishman is thought to be on the radar of both Newcastle United and Leicester City after winning six trophies out of six to begin his career in Scotland.

Despite the riches of the EPL, it is believed that both clubs will balk at the demand and look to negotiate a smaller fee if they do require Rodgers’ services.

Celtic got off to a slow start in the 2018/19 Ladbrokes Premiership amid talk of unrest between the head coach and the board.

However, they’ve managed to win their last four domestic matches, including netting ten goals combined in the most recent victories over St Johnstone and Hibs. They now sit in second place, three points behind Hearts.