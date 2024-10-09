Walking charity brings research to life at national festival

A leading walking charity is inviting members of the public to discover the benefits of everyday physical activity at a special event as part of the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) Festival of Social Science.

The event, led by the University of Stirling and supported by Step Count Challenge creators, Paths for All, combines scientific research with outdoor activity.

On Saturday 19 October from 11am-2pm, the University of Stirling will host a free event combining a self-led walk, suitable for those walking or wheeling, around the university's picturesque loch with insights from groundbreaking research and the national Step Count Challenge focusing on workplace activity and wellbeing.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore the loch at their own pace, with staff and students from the Universities of Stirling and St Andrews, as well as Paths for All representatives, positioned along the route.

Drone shot of the University of Stirling campus

These experts will be on hand to discuss research on physical activity and the Step Count Challenge, offer support, and help visitors engage with nature activities.

Additionally, acclaimed artist-in-residence for Paths for All, Alec Finlay, will contribute to the event, demonstrating how small changes in daily activity can make a significant difference to health and wellbeing.

Carl Greenwood from Paths for All said: "This event showcases how simple changes to our daily routines can transform our wellbeing.

“With autumn approaching, the University of Stirling's stunning campus provides the perfect backdrop for people to experience firsthand how walking can benefit both physical and mental health.

“We know from our Step Count Challenge that workplace walking initiatives create lasting positive changes, and we're excited to share these insights while enjoying the natural environment around us."

During the event, attendees will create their own 'Nature Compass' with guidance from artist-in-residence Alec Finlay, combining creativity with outdoor activity.

The low-level, risk assessed and accessible walk will conclude with refreshments and a conversation with researchers to discuss the research findings about Paths for All's successful Step Count Challenge, which helps workplace teams across Scotland become more active.

Professor Gozde Ozakinci from the University of Stirling said: “Our findings from a large number of participants can provide a motivation for others to try to do a bit more physical activity than they are used to.

“This unique initiative by Paths for All and our research collaboration led to original and significant research to be carried out and showed that Step Count Challenge in workplaces can make positive impact on physical and mental health.

“Participants also told us that this initiative helped them overcome barriers to physical activity.”

The event aims to show that being physically active doesn't require intense exercise or gym memberships. Instead, simple activities like walking or wheeling during the working day can lead to improved fitness, wellbeing, and social connections.

All participants will receive a complimentary goodie bag including a tote bag, water bottle, notebook, and exclusive artwork from Alec Finlay (available on a first-come, first-served basis).

The event is fully accessible for wheelchair users and those with buggies. It welcomes individuals and families looking to increase their activity levels, HR professionals interested in workplace wellbeing, anyone wanting to explore the university campus, and those interested in combining creativity with outdoor activity.

While advance registration is encouraged, drop-ins are welcome on the day. To secure your place, register by 11am on Friday 11 October at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/iaa1/1382671