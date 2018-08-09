Celtic set to sign Canadian defender Emile Legault

Have your say

Celtic are on the verge of signing Canadian defender Emile Legault, according to reports.

The 18-year-old, who is a free agent but most recently played for Ligue 2 side Auxerre’s Under-19 team, has been on trial at Celtic since last month.

Legault, who has represented his country at the CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship in Panama, is predominantly a right back.

It is unclear whether Legault will join Celtic’s development squad or if he is viewed as a first team prospect.

He was involved with Celtic’s Under-19 squad during his trial spell.

Reports in France suggest Legault will officially join Celtic when the relevant paper work is completed.