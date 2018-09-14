Celtic’s Europa League opponent’s bizarre pink tutu punishment

Celtic’s Europa League opponents RB Leipzig’s players will be forced to wear a pink tutu at training or spend hours cutting the grass at their stadium after a bizarre new punishment system was introduced.

RB Leipzig players have to undertake unusual punishments. Picture: SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP/Getty

The ambitious German side have decided to end the time-honoured practice of fining players for various misdemeanours because it has no impact due to the astronomical wages earned by players these days.

Instead, RB Leipzig boss Ralf Ragnick has introduced a ‘wheel of misfortune’ for players who draw the ire of their manager.

The 12 different segments on the spinning wheel are: Pumping balls and cleaning them; train Academy kids on a day off; stadium tour guide; cut the grass for six hours; wear a pink tutu during training; fill the water bottles before training; work in the club shop for three hours; serve food and clean tables in the club cafe; wash the kits and clean the boots; pack the team bus; carry equipment and buy gifts for all of the club’s 60 employees and finally, no punishment.

Ragnick said: “Fines rarely do anything these days. It hurts the players more if they have less free time and these punishments are designed to do that.”

