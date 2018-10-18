Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata takes to social media to appeal for stolen car

Have your say

Dedryck Boyata woke up this morning to discover his Ranger Rover had been stolen from his driveway.

The Celtic centre-back took to Instagram to appeal for help in finding the car and returning it.

Boyata posted a picture of an empty parking space outside his house and a ‘WANTED’ poster with a picture of his car.

An amusing message accompanied the post which showed that while the Belgian international’s car had been stolen he still had his sense of humour.

It read: “Can Instagram make miracles?

“Friends, woke up this morning to see my car was gone.

“I think someone wanted to borrow it and forgot to bring it back.

“If by any chance you see it somewhere let me know on my DM.”

Fans praised how calm the player was in the situation, while one thought the Boyata was going to ask for someone to power wash the driveway.

Another said it was “in Fulham” in reference to the speculation surrounding the player’s potential move away from the club in January.

