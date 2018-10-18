Celtic and Kieran Tierney celebrated by Peaky Blinders star

Celtic and Kieran Tierney were celebrated in a video by Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson.
The actor was portraying Arthur Shelby Jr, who he plays in the hit show, in the clip.
The left-back shared the video on Twitter with ‘Shelby’ appearing in a caravan, expressing his support for the club and kissing a Celtic top with ‘Tierney 63’ on the back.
“Come on you boys in green,” Anderson said in the sweary clip.
“Glasgow’s green and f***ing white. Kieran, this is for you! By order of the f***ing Peaky Blinders”.
Anderson is the latest celebrity to show their support of Celtic and Tierney joining Irish mixed martial arts athlete Conor McGregor.
