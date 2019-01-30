Celtic rubbish reports in France linking them with PSG defender

Have your say

Reports in France suggesting Celtic were interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Colin Dagba have been rubbished by the club.

French outlet RMC reported that the Hoops and St Etienne were both interested in the right-back but were rebuffed by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Colin Dagba shields the ball from Guingamp midfielder Marcus Coco during a Ligue 1 match at the Roudourou Stadium. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Despite RMC claiming Brendan Rodgers’ side were keen on negotiating a loan deal for Dagba, The Scotsman understands Dagba was not a target for Celtic.

Dagba, who was with Boulogne prior to joining PSG in 2016, made his first-team debut on August 4 last year, in the Trophee des Champions match against Monaco.

PSG ran out 4-0 winners, with Dagba playing the full 90 minutes at right-back.

He made his league debut in a 3-0 win over Caen later that month, also at right-back, before lining up at left-back in a 3-1 win away to Guingamp the following week.

His last involvement with the PSG first team was a 24-minute appearance as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Reims in late September.

The Hoops have been linked with a series of right-backs, including Fernando Fonseca, Omar Elabdellaoui, Jeremy Toljan and Timothy Castagne.

Toljan is reportedly close to agreeing a loan move until the end of the season.