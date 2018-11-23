Celtic release hilarious Xmas video with Mikael Lustig as a policeman

Celtic have released their annual Christmas video with a host of first-team stars making an appearance, including Mikael Lustig as a policeman.

The club’s fans have been waiting anxiously for the latest installment of the festive video with previous editions proving a hit.

This year’s offering focuses on the Celtic-mad Quinn family who are competing in their annual Christmas games night with Mr Quinn aiming to finally win a game of Top Trumps with Celtic players.

On arriving he is given a pep talk by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers who appears in the mirror, giving it a panto feel, while he is cheered on by Kieran Tierney who is playing Tiny Tim, complete with a mini loudspeaker.

The Christmas tree features a shooting, rising and shining star, played by the club’s ladies ace Cheryl McCulloch, young talent Karamoko Dembele and Ryan Christie respectively.

Mikael Lustig and Scott Brown star in the new Celtic Christmas video. Picture: Celtic FC

As the game of Top Trumps takes place, a Celtic version of Guess Who is already underway with Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Tom Rogic appearing.

Mr Quinn’s winning joy at Top Trumps is provided by a celebrating Odsonne Edouard.

However, all the commotion sees the police come to the door, with Swede Lustig in full regalia, a nod to his police hat antics in a win over Rangers last season. And, of course, the complaint came from Mr Grumpy Scott Brown. The Celtic captain’s grumpiness was offset by Mr Happy Callum McGregor and his enthusiastic celebration.

At this point fans will have been wondering when Leigh Griffiths and his elf costume would be making an appearance. That provided an amusing end with the family dog eyeing up a tasty treat from the tree. Only the tasty treat is Griffiths’ legs.

The video has already proved a favourite with Celtic fans with nearly 1,000 retweets on Twitter.

