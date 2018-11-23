‘Who needs Elton John’ - Fans react to Celtic’s Christmas video

Have your say

Celtic have released their annual Christmas videos and for many fans of the club the festive period can finally begin.

• READ MORE: Celtic release hilarious Xmas video with Mikael Lustig as a policeman

Celtic fans loved it

@_LeonardPatrick: “Best one yet.”

@AnnmarieColvan: “Been waiting patiently for this years advert never fail to disappoint. Who needs John Lewis & their multi million pound singers.... we’ve got Griff the elf.”

@lisbonceltic67: “Brilliant I can’t stop laughing, love it.”

Leigh Griffiths played an amusing part in Celtic's Christmas video. Picture: Celtic FC

@deadartists: “Truly a work of art.”

@BarryR74: “Who needs Elton John when wee Griffiths is the star of the @CelticFC Christmas advert?”

@CW_2602: “Ah, it’s that time of the year again And if you think I’m going to waste 2 minutes and 16 seconds of my life watching another Celtic Christmas AD. Then you’re absolutely right.”

@simmysghirl: “Forget “it’s officially Christmas when the Coca Cola advert comes on”. It’s no Christmas until @Leighgriff09 fires on that elf costume and @CelticFC release a belter of an advert.”

@Thefootyblognet: “Celtic love a cheesy Christmas video.”

Lustig stole the show

@cocktailnowpls: “PC Lustig my favourite, fabulous as usual, Christmas has begun.”

@chrismca88: “PC Lustig. Beautiful. Announce 5 year deal for him tomorrow. Then shut up and take my money for every single piece of tat in that advert. Merry Christmas Celtic, summer transfer window is forgotten. Love you always.”

@canzo27: “That’s brilliant- lost it when Lustig turned up at the door as a polis”

It wasn’t for everyone

@TammyCallan_x: “The Celtic Christmas advert gets more cringeworthy every year!”

@johnfer7: “Thought I was watching River City with that acting.”

@jamesymfc: “Trying to keep up with Motherwell FC social media team.”

Other observations

@finlaysda: “Tiny megaphones now on sale! KT not included.”

@MarkTiernan31: “Thats Leigh out for another 3weeks.”

@master_xs: “Very interesting using young Dembele. Is that a hint he’s breaking into the first team this season?”

@CalcuttAndrew: “There’s been reports of a man impersonating a right back.”

@talkingbaws: “Surely the Celtic biscuit tin in the Christmas advert has to be a deliberate bit of trolling from Peter Lawwell? If so, well played.”

• READ MORE: Celtic, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham eye Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry