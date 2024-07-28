Astonishing blunder prevents striker from coming on the park

Partick Thistle were denied the chance to bring on striker Ricco Diack during their must-win clash at Motherwell because the match officials made a technical error relating to the Scottish Football Association’s new online administration system.

Manager Kris Doolan was told by fourth official Greg Soutar that Diack had not been listed on the team sheet as he tried to put the powerful 19-year-old on during the second half of his side’s goalless Premier Sports Cup tie at Fir Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It later emerged that Thistle had done everything right and the problem lay with the use of the Comet system, which came into effect last month.

Partick manager Kris Doolan (R) and assistant Paul MacDonald during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match at Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Thistle had created the better chances but Motherwell saw out the game in the Jags’ half to book a second-round home tie with Kilmarnock.

Doolan said: “I was told he wasn’t in the team lines. They showed me the list they had, Ricco was not to be seen. So I’m thinking it’s our mistake, we have to change what we’re doing, make a few alterations.

“But after the game I double-checked with our football operations and they had listed him. I went through to check with the referee (David Dickinson) and he was on the list.

“But it’s all done on a system now online and they’ve screenshot eight names and the ninth name is on the second page. The ninth name is Ricco Diack.

“They’ve got nine names for Motherwell, so what is the process? Why do we not just have a bit of paper that I can double-check and show you? In the middle of competitive games, why are we doing it when there’s money at stake?

“I just feel to do everything online and not have a bit of paper at the side is quite poor. They did apologise, of course they’re only going by what they think is right.

“Ricco was desperate to go on as a young boy, he’s a striker who for us could bring the power and pace and the goals that can get you through to the next round. The game was crying out at that point to get him on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a computer system, a glitch or whatever it may be, to stop that and we have to then change what we’re doing is a sore one to take.

“But I don’t want to take away from the fact that we showed that we’re more than capable at this level. Most people would have seen that we probably had the better chances. We could have had three or four goals.”

Motherwell lost the penalty shoot-out 3-1 to compound manager Stuart Kettlewell’s frustration.

“It was an awful performance,” Kettlewell said. “I’m certainly not looking to take anything away from Partick Thistle but it’s probably up there as annoyed as I’ve been with a performance.