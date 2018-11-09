Rumour Mill: Celtic bid to sign £10m-rated midfielder | Aberdeen’s Betfred Cup tickets | Rangers statement blasts Collum, SFA

Celtic tried to sign Adrien Trebel in the summer, Aberdeen have sold their initial Betfred Cup final ticket allocation, and Rangers have released a statement criticising Willie Collum.

Celtic reportedly held talks with Adrien Trebel of RSC Anderlecht. Picture: Getty

Celtic bid to sign £10m-rated midfielder

Celtic came close to signing Anderlecht midfielder Adrien Trebel this past summer, according to the 27-year-old. The Parkhead club held advanced talks with the player but the deal failed to materialise as Celtic were unwilling to meet the £10 million asking price. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen sell Betfred Cup final allocation

Aberdeen have sold all 18,000 tickets of their initial allocation for the Betfred Cup final. The Pittodrie club are expecting more tickets from the SPFL for their clash with Celtic, which takes place at Hampden Park on 2 December. (Daily Record)

Rangers statement blasts Collum, SFA

Rangers are to submit a formal complaint to the Scottish FA over the performance of referee Willie Collum. The Ibrox club released a statement where they claimed an “inexplicable decision” had denied Daniel Candeias “the right to go to his work”. (The Scotsman)

Levein eye return for vital duo

Hearts manager Craig Levein is hopeful that star men Christophe Berra and Steven Naismith could be back in the starting ranks sooner than anticipated and he has urged the rest of the squad to stay in the hunt until then. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers hails ‘brilliant’ display

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his players for what he described as an ‘absolutely brilliant’ Europa League victory over RB Leipzig. The Scottish champions stayed in the hunt for a place in the last 32 of the tournament as goals from Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard secured the 2-1 win. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard bemoans defensive lapses

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard blamed basic defensive errors after their unbeaten European record ended with a 4-3 defeat by Spartak Moscow. It was a first defeat in 12 Europa League matches under Gerrard and saw Rangers slip from top of Group G to third place. (The Scotsman)

Lennon to unleash MacBeri

Neil Lennon is relishing the prospect of reuniting Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren in attack against Aberdeen tonight after a disrupted start to the season for Hibs’ two main strikers. Kamberi was plagued by injury early in the campaign, while Maclaren has been sidelined more recently with a back problem. (Evening News)

Pena set for return

Carlos Pena has been told he’s free to return to Rangers by his Mexican loan club Necaxa two months ahead of schedule. The flop midfielder has now spent two loan spells in his homeland, after he was initially shipped out by the Ibrox club, who paid £2.2 million for him in June last year. (The Scotsman)

