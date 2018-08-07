Celtic linked with permanent move for Liverpool midfielder

Celtic are keen on signing Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella, according to reports in England.

The Anfield side agreed a deal with Rosenborg last week but the former Valencia youngster knocked back a reported £3.5 million move to the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The 21-year-old is thought to favour a move north - but reports in The Sun suggest the Hoops are not seeking to bring the Spaniard to Glasgow.

Chirivella, who has appeared for Jurgen Klopp’s side during pre-season matches, will be allowed to leave the club after five years.

He has made just five appearances for the first team, and has spent time on loan with Dutch sides Go Ahead Eagles, and Willem II.

Brendan Rodgers handed Chirivella his first senior appearance but it appears the former Liverpool boss does not view his former player as a potential replacement should Celtic miss out on John McGinn.

• READ MORE - Celtic reject Fulham bid for Dedryck Boyata