Celtic injury latest: Brendan Rodgers hopes to to have five back for Dundee clash

Celtic could be without five first-team players for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Motherwell at Celtic Park tomorrow evening but the quintet could come into contention for the visit of Dundee on Saturday.

Centre-back Dedryck Boyata (hamstring), attacker Ryan Christie (ankle), midfielder Tom Rogic (knee), left-back Kieran Tierney (hip) and right-back Mikael Lustig (concussion) all missed the 2-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday and look set to remain on the sidelines when Stephen Robinson’s side come calling on Wednesday night.

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of having more players available for the match with Dundee. Picture: SNS Group

“Dedryck has been back out on the training pitch so we’ll see where he is at towards the weekend,” said Rodgers.

“But he absolutely has a chance of playing in the games against Aberdeen and Rangers over Christmas time.

“Ryan has been out jogging, which is good news and his injury isn’t as bad as it first appeared. Tom had an injection and we’re hoping he will train at the end of the week.

“Kieran is still in pain, so we’ll need to wait and see whether it’s Wednesday night or Saturday for him to come back.

“Mikael’s scan was clear but he was still feeling dizzy. If he’s still feeling like that on Tuesday, he won’t play against Motherwell.”

Midfielder Nir Bitton continued his comeback from a lengthy lay-off by participating in Celtic’s reserve match with Hibs at Cappielow on Monday. The second-string Hoops came back from 2-0 down at half time to draw 2-2.

However, Daniel Arzani and Eboue Kouassi are both out long-term with knee injuries while striker Leigh Griffiths is taking time out from football to focus on personal issues.