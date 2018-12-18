Brendan Rodgers listed among favourites for Manchester United job by bookies

Brendan Rodgers has more chance to become the new Manchester United boss than the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Joachim Low and Diego Simeone, according to SkyBet.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is among favourites to become the next Manchester United manager. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

The Old Trafford side announced the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday morning following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The defeat left United trailing their rivals by 19 points, as they sit sixth in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Appointed in 2016 on a three-year deal, Mourinho led the club to second place last season, while winning the EFL Cup and Europa League in 2016-2017 however his time at the club has been overshadowed by clashes with his own players.

A caretaker will take charge of the club until the end of the season, yet SkyBet have priced Rodgers as 16/1 to become the next Manchester United manager.

Former player Michael Carrick and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane are joint-favourites but the Celtic manager is among the next tier of candidates, despite having previously managed Liverpool.

The Northern Irishman has been linked with a raft of jobs down south since arriving at Celtic.