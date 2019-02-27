Celtic fans at Hearts game unveil banner branding Brendan Rodgers ‘a fraud’

Furious Celtic fans have unveiled a banner taking a pop at former manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Irishman, who led the Hoops to consecutive domestic trebles, joined English Premier League side Leicester City yesterday, agreeing a deal until June 2022.

Brendan Rodgers' departure has not gone down well with some elements of the Celtic support. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Celtic fans have slated the former Liverpool boss for leaving the club before the end of the season.

And a section of the travelling support in the away end at Tynecastle tonight made their feelings felt by unveiling a banner ahead of kick-off in Celtic’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hearts.

The banner read: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud.”

Rodgers paid tribute to the Celtic fans following the completion of his move to the King Power Stadium, saying in a statement: “I have been a Celtic supporter all my life and the reason I came to Glasgow was to work for the club I had such love and affection for.

Celtic subs walk past the banner aimed at former manager Rodgers. Picture: SNS Group

“From the moment I walked into Celtic Park I have been living my dream and, together with the players, staff and supporters, we have been on an amazing journey, which I will never forget.

“Celtic is in great hands for the future and I am sure the club is in a wonderful position to continue to dominate Scottish football and do well in Europe, I know that will be the aim of everyone at the club.

“Celtic will always be my club and I wish everyone connected to Celtic - the Board of Directors, the staff and, of course, the Celtic supporters - every success in the future.”

• READ MORE - Neil Lennon warns players about following Brendan Rodgers out of Celtic

• READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers quit Celtic ‘because he was scared of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard’

• READ MORE - ‘Celtic will always be my club’ - Brendan Rodgers confirmed as new Leicester City boss