Brendan Rodgers has been confirmed as the new manager of Leicester City, with Celtic confirming his departure in a statement.

A lengthy statement posted on the club’s website read: “This is an opportunity which Brendan wished to take, with Leicester wishing to make this appointment immediately, and while we are extremely disappointed to be losing him as manager, particularly at this time, we sincerely wish Brendan and his family all the very best for the future.”

Brendan Rodgers applauds the Celtic fans after his final match in charge. Picture: SNS Group

More follows>>>