Celtic defender Kieran Tierney named in prestigious UEFA talent list

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has again been included on UEFA’s list of the most promising young footballers plying their trade in Europe’s football leagues.

The “Future 50” list, compiled by a number of UEFA correspondents, names the top 50 prospects in European football, with Scotland international Tierney included alongside the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s English-born starlet Jadon Sancho, new Roma signing Malcom and the €100m-rated Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Kieran Tierney has been included in UEFA's 'Future 50' list. Picture: SNS Group

A host of World Cup stars including Arsenal new boy Lucas Torreira, France defender Benjamin Pavard and Hirving Lozano of Mexico also make the list.

Other UK-based players include Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu and Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

The 21-year-old Tierney continues to impress for the Hoops, and has been linked with a host of top clubs thanks to his rapid rise at Parkhead.

A £25 million move to Everton was mooted earlier this summer, while Juventus and Manchester United are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the left back.

