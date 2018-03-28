Kieran Tierney is the best left-back in Britain “bar none”, according to former Celtic striker Frank McGarvey.

READ MORE - Hungary 0-1 Scotland: Matt Phillips goal hands McLeish first win

Kieran Tierney is a reported target of Manchester United. Picture: John Devlin

The 62-year-old, who once courted a significant transfer fee when he moved from St Mirren to Liverpool, believes there will be a host of clubs south of the border ready to sign the Scottish international when he decides to leave Celtic Park.

Manchester United have already been linked with an interest in the player, though McGarvey believes English Premier League leaders, and Champions-elect, Manchester City will also be looking to sign him up.

He told the Evening Times: “Right now he is the best left-back in Britain, bar none.

“To me a club like Manchester City who look like they could win something in Europe and who play in a style that suit Tierney would be an ideal club for him.

“Tottenham, too. They play an attacking style of play and we have seen them get better and better of late.

“To me that is the kind of team where he would slot right in but ultimately it is up to the boy himself.

“He has everything that you want for a left-back. He is an athlete. He can defend, he can attack, he can cross and we have all seen that he can score.”

READ MORE - Hungary 0-1 Scotland: How the Scotland starting XI rated