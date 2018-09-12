Celtic and Rangers player ratings revealed ahead of FIFA 19 launch

With just over two weeks until FIFA 19 goes on sale, the ratings for Celtic and Rangers players included in the game have been released.

Ahead of the game’s launch date on September 28, the highest official rating has been revealed as 77 - which is awarded to Hoops skipper Scott Brown.

However, the highest rated Gers are rated at 74 - an honour shared by Ibrox captain James Tavernier and midfield pair Daniel Candeias and Ryan Jack.

The Parkhead side also have eight gold players in their ranks, although with one of those being Moussa Dembele, that number is expected to be reduced once the squads are updated.

There are also missing players on both sides, with Filip Benkovic and Youssouf Mulumbu yet to be included in the Celtic squad after the pair joined on deadline day while Light Blues fans will notice five missing players - Borna Barisic, Eros Grezda, Nikola Katic, Gareth McAuley and Joe Worrall.

• READ MORE: Alessandro Del Piero reveals why he turned down Celtic offer in 2012

• READ MORE: Celtic defender Kieran Tierney ‘scouted loads by Manchester United’

Croatian pair Barisic and Katic posed problems for developers because the Croatian top flight is not a licensed league within the game.

However, the quintet will be added before FIFA 19 goes on public release.

The lowest ranked Gers players are Serge Atakayi, Myles Beerman and Glenn Middleton on 60, 62 and 61 respectively.

• CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL THE PLAYER RATINGS

However, out of regular first team players, Andy Halliday is on 65 while Ovie Ejaria and Jordan Rossiter are rated at 67.

Alfredo Morelos is the highest rated Gers forward on 73, with Kyle Lafferty just behind on 72.

For Celtic, both Scott Allan and Dorus De Vries have ratings of 67, although neither player is likely to feature much, if at all, for the Hoops.

Kieran Tierney and James Forrest are both rated at 76 while Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Scott Sinclair and Leigh Griffiths are all on 75, and are gold players.

As an aside, Sinclair is still pictured wearing an Aston Villa shirt.

On-loan Manchester City winger Daniel Arzani is the only Hoops player rated at 69 while Jack Hendry is the lowest rated defender on 67.

Forgotten man Marvin Compper has been handed a rating of 72, placing him on a par with Mikael Lustig and Kristoffer Ajer, and one point ahead of Jozo Simunovic.