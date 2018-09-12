Celtic defender Kieran Tierney ‘scouted loads by Manchester United’

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has been followed by Manchester United “loads” according to ex-Celt Mo Camara.

Celtic's Kieran Tierney has been followed by Manchester United. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The former left-back, who also appeared for St Mirren, is part of the Old Trafford scouting network, as well as Sunderland.

He revealed to The Sun that Tierney is very much on the radar of the English giants and expects the player to make the step up to the elite of the English Premier League with ease. If he decides to, of course.

He said: “I do some scouting for Manchester United and scouted for Sunderland and we followed Kieran Tierney loads.

“He’s a very good left-back – he will go for big money if and when Celtic decide to sell. It’s one of those where the fans, manager and the chairman — none of them will want Tierney sold.

“But in Scotland, the English Premier League’s next door and everyone wants to be there. At some point the player and club will have to see a move as a possibility for him.

“He’ll want to test himself at a high level. He’d definitely be playing for a top five or six team in the Premier League.”

Camara spent one season with Celtic between 2005 and 2006, making 20 appearances, before returning to Scotland in 2009 to play for St Mirren.

