Celtic and Rangers in battle for Motherwell starlet

Celtic and Rangers have joined the race for Motherwell starlet Jake Hastie, according to the Scottish Sun.

Motherwell's Jake Hastie has attracted interest from Celtic and Rangers. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The 19-year-old has came to the fore in recent weeks, netting five goals in seven games, including blockbuster strikes in wins over Hearts and St Mirren.

Hastie, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Alloa Athletic, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Motherwell are hopeful that he will follow midfielder David Turnbull in committing his future to the club.

The forward has been offered a three-year deal by the club and he had admitted that staying with the Steelmen is best for his career.

“I’m still only 19,” he said after the Hearts game. “I’ve still a lot to learn about the game and here’s the best place to do it.

“I think Motherwell’s the best place for me. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and keep playing well.

“I came all the way up since I was nine with David. I just feel that playing together is even better right at the top. I’m over the moon, I’m happy. You can’t beat it.”

However the contract has yet to be signed with Rangers and Celtic now waiting in the wings to prise him from Fir Park, but face competition from Championship pair Hull City and Middlesbrough.