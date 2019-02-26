Rangers boss Steven Gerrard responds to Brendan Rodgers reported exit

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes a return to the English top flight now will be too much for Brendan Rodgers to turn down.

Picture: PA

The Celtic manager is currently in discussions with Leicester City about taking over at the club following the sacking of Claude Puel.

It is being reported that Neil Lennon is set to be announced as Rodgers’ successor until the end of the season.

Gerrard, who played under Rodgers at Liverpool, reckons the pull of the EPL is what will convince his Old Firm rival to swap Glasgow for the Midlands.

Gerrard said on Tuesday: “I’ve just been made aware that he’s in talks with Leicester. For us, we just see how that pans out really.

“It seems (the lure of Premier League has been a big factor) otherwise he’d have declined the opportunity to talk to Leicester.

“My focus right now is Rangers and we’ve got a big fixture tomorrow against Dundee. That’s my main concern right now but we’ll keep an eye on how it pans out across the road.

“I’m not really surprised by the timing because these things happen. Brendan has done ever so well at Celtic over the years so it’s no surprise that other clubs are watching him and wanting to acquire his services. He’s done a really good job and I’ve worked with Brendan so I know he’s a very good coach.”

Puel was fired in the wake of Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, with Leicester slipping to 12th in the table.

The Foxes face Brighton on Tuesday evening still looking to pick up their first win of 2019, a miserable run which also saw them knocked out of the FA Cup at League Two Newport.

As well as two league titles, Celtic have also won three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups under Rodgers.

If appointed the Northern Irishman will become Leicester’s third permanent manager since they sacked title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri in February 2017.