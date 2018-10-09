Brendan Rodgers to remain Celtic boss with no approach from Aston Villa

Brendan Rodgers will remain Celtic boss despite reports that he features on the shortlist for the vacant Aston Villa job.

Brendan Rodgers will remain Celtic boss. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The club have not received a request from the Championship outfit to speak to the Northern Irishman, according to The Sun, and don’t expect one.

It was thought that Villa would make an official approach despite Rodgers stating on Sunday that he was happy at Celtic.

The Celtic boss did however note the size and appeal of a club of the ilk of Villa.

It appears that Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry is the favourite to take over the position following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Henry has been working as No.2 for Belgium under Roberto Martinez and left his role as a pundit for Sky Sports to concentrate on his coaching career.

